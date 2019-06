Sarah Nix, Patuxent Publishing

Do you have dreams of being the next great fashion designer? First, you have to master the basics. The Maryland Academy of Couture Arts is offering a one-week class "Cut, Color, Couture!" for aspiring fashion designers. The program, geared toward ages 9 to 12, will teach sketching, silk painting, lace embroidery and beading, and garment reconstruction. Attend Cut! Color! Couture! June 25-29 from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Maryland Academy of Couture Arts, 20 East Timonium Road, Suite 312 in Timonium. Classes are $200 for the morning session and $385 for both sessions. Call 410-560-3910 or go to MarylandAcademyofCoutureArts.com.