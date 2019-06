Baltimore Sun

Sima Blue fell in love with Aventures des Toiles the minute she saw the collection of rich, colorful dresses in New York. She knew she had to share the line with her customers. "They're over the top," the owner of Trillium says. "The dresses are like wearing a piece of art." Blue isn't far off. Each of the seven dresses in the collection are based on a painting, and include a label with the image of the original painting. Prices range from $300 to $400. Find Aventures des Toiles at Trillium, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville. 410-821-9696