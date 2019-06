Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images

When local makeup artist Susan Heydt was matched with actress Greta Gerwig for thescreening of Whit Stillman's film "Damsels in Distress," she decided to strive for a natural look: MAC's concealer and mineralize skin finish powder for any minor imperfections; DIOR incognito #30 eye shadow with Shu Uemura curled eyelashes, enhanced with brown-black Maybelline Great Lash mascara; Smashbox bronzer on Gerwig's cheeks, forehead and chin; and Clinique lip color on Gerwig's lips. For fair skin women, Heydt recommends using skin-saving SPF 20 or more. "Even out any pores or lines with a product like Smashbox PhotoFinish Primer," she suggests, and brown and black mascara is a must on eye lashes if you have light colored hair. Find Susan Heydt at Suze Makeup Studio, 8198 Main St., Ellicott City. Call 410-963-5101.