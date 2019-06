Baltimore Sun

Coach, the American luxury brand known for its handbags, has unveiled a new scent, Coach Love. Just in time for spring, the fragrance is comprised of mandarin, dewberry, green violet, freesia, magnolia, jasmine, gardenia, with undertones of sandalwood, patchouli, vanilla, caramel and musk. The end product is a "contemporary, romantic and sensual woody floral," according to the brand. "It's modern love in a bottle," the brand promises. Find the 1-ounce bottle for $52 at your local Coach store.