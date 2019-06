Her designs have adorned "A list" actresses such as Aishwarya Rai. "The Real Housewives of D.C." star Michaele Salahi, the infamous White House crasher, wore her gown the night of the infamous event. Designer Satya Paul has collaborated with Se Sens Serene, a locally-based fashion house, for fashion show that will focus on the colors of femininity. "Music In Color: Crescendo" will showcase 22 pieces from Paul's new line. The show will start with blacks and whites and will end with vibrant colors, according to Romona Yi, marketing and events coordinator for Se Sens Serene. "The colors (in the fashion show) are suppose to show a woman's emotion," explains Yi, whose company was formed two years ago by designers Saureen Desai and Shraddha Naik. The fashion house specializes in meshing Asian and Western style. Attend "Music In Color: Crescendo" Saturday from 6 p.m. through 11 p.m. at Red Maple , 930 N. Charles St. Tickets are $35. Call 410-547-0149. Or go to events@sesensserene.com.