Alex Wong, Baltimore Sun

Michelle Obama's dress at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte was a hit in September. The fit and flared floral jacquard print dress -- sleeveless, of course -- was custom-made by American designer Tracy Reese, and was highly sought after by fashionistas everywhere. Get your hands on the dress, which is now sold locally at Jones & Jones. Find this Tracy Reese dress for $435 at Jone & Jones: 84 Village Square, in Cross Keys Village. Call 410-532-9645.