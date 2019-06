unknown, Baltimore Sun

Watters, the Dallas-based wedding gown designer, will unveil its latest collection of wedding gowns and bridesmaids’ dresses at Betsy Robinson Bridal Collection in Pikesville. Watters will also be joined by representatives from Toni Federici, a the leading veil designer in the bridal industry, and Thomas Knoell Designs, the Long Island-based custom design studio for head-pieces and jewelry. The three companies have teamed this bridal season for an impressive collection of bridal gowns and accessories. The collection was showcased during Watters Brides 2013 trunk shows, which started in October. Attend the Watters trunk show Friday through Sunday at Betsy Robinson Bridal Collection, 1848 Reisterstown Road in Pikesville. Call 410-484-4600 or go to robinsonbridal.com