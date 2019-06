Handout Photo

Lori K, the women's boutique in Stevenson, will host a trunk show featuring the spring line of Lafayette 148. The show will feature a range of missy, petite and women's garments from the popular women's line. Founded in 1996 and named for its Manhattan address, the brand is known for its sleek style and use of quality fabrics. Headed by design director Edward Wilkerson, the brand is influenced by Wilkerson's world travels. Attend the Lafayette 148 trunk show Thursday through Saturday at Lori K, 10411 Stevenson Road in the Stevenson Village Center. Call 410-580-0081 or go to shoplorik.com