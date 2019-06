Calrton Davis Photo for Tiffany & Co.

Yes, we've received the memo that emerald green is predicted by Pantone as the color of 2013. But how do you incorporate it into your wardrobe? These fabulous rings from Tiffany & Co. are a good place to start. The high-end jeweler has an array of emerald options, but these rings are particularly exceptional. Find this round emerald for $185,000 and the oval tsavorite ring for $30,000 at Tiffany & Co., located in the luxury wing of Towson Town Mall.