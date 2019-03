Handout

The famed design duo will showcase their spring 2017 collections for both their “Couture” and “Collection” lines at Francesca’s Bridal on Friday and Saturday. Appointments are required, and special trunk show pricing will be offered.

Attend the Badgley Mischka trunk shows Friday and Saturday at Francesca’s Bridal, 2360 W. Joppa Road No. 108, Lutherville. Call 410-372-3184 or go to francescasbridal.com.