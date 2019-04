HANDOUT

There’s something special about vintage jewelry. The opulence and classic style of these pieces are truly remarkable. Amaryllis is having a vintage jewelry sale, which is the perfect opportunity to expand your bling ring. Find this “Florenza” signed gold-plated filigree pendant accented with crystal and turquoise with dangling oval pearl for $158 at Amaryllis, 830 Aliceanna St., Harbor East. Call 410-576-7622 or go to amaryllisjewelry.com.