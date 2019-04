Baltimore Sun

Betsy Robinson Bridal Collection is having an Enzoani trunk show April 8-10 showcasing the latest designs. The usual special pricing applies, and brides need an appointment. “We always love to showcase Enzoani because they have fresh and modern designs and a fabulous fit,” Robinson said.Attend the Enzoani trunk show April 8 through April 10 at Betsy Robinson’s Bridal Collection, 1848 Reisterstown Road in Pikesville.