Wakami Products Photo

Wakami, a line of jewelry worn by celebs such as Avril Lavigne and Chris Hemsworth, are available at Loft stores. Not only are the accessories trendy, they also support programs to end poverty in rural communities in Guatemala, where the collection is produced. My favorite is this "Smile" bracelet. Find the "Smile" bracelet by Wakami for $41.50 at Loft stores.