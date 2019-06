handout, Baltimore Sun

We all got the memo that Radiant Orchid is Pantone's color of the year. Want to incorporate the trend? Try Emotional Brilliance Liquid Lipstick in Drive to add some exciting color to your ensemble. In addition to looking great, the product is also beneficial for your lips. Its hydrating base of jojoba oil and rose wax will help keep your lips soft and smooth. Find Emotional Brilliance Liquid Lipstick in Drive for $18.95 at Lush Cosmetics.