handout, Baltimore Sun

Allyne by Rita Vinieris will have a trunk show through June 15th featuring the new Spring 2015 collection. Vinieris is also the designer behind the hot Rivini brand of bridal gowns. Her designs are exquisite. This is a must-attend for any bride to be. Attend the Allyne trunk show through June 15th at Francesca's Bridal, 7718 Belair Road in Overlea. Go to francescasbridal.com