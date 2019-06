Baltimore Sun

These bracelets from, Sisco Berluti, a line from sister design duo Lisa Sisco and Carolyn Berluti, are red hot. The colorful accessories have been spotted on the wrists of celebs such as Jessica Alba, Blake Lively, Halle Barry, Miley Cyrus and the first lady, Michelle Obama. The bracelets come in an assortment of colors -- my favorites are the purple, blue, gold and gray -- and bead sizes. They are perfect for stacking and pairing with ready-to-wear ensembles. The bracelets retail from $40-$88 for the main essential line, and up to $1,000 for the diamond collection. Find the Sisco Berluti bracelets at siscoberluti.com.