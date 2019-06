Kohls Photo, Baltimore Sun

Katie Holmes has teamed with Kohl's to endorse the Pink Elephant Necklace, part of the Kohl's Cares campaign that funds the fight against cancer. The necklaces are priced at $5 and $8. Beginning Feb. 19, 100 percent of the proceeds from the necklace will go toward the fight against breast cancer. Find the necklace at Kohl's and at kohls.com