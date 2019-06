Baltimore Sun

The region's best and brightest from the fashion industry will join together for the second annual Fashion Awards Maryland. Lana Rae, head of KISS Modeling Agency and founder of Fashion Awards Maryland, has moved the event to The Brown Center at MICA after having the inaugural event at Kay Theatre at the University of Maryland, College Park. Hosted by stars of Style Network's "Kimora: House of FAB," Johnny and Lianca, this will be the largest representation of the fashion industry in the region. Attend Fashion Awards Maryland Saturday at The Brown Center at MICA, 1301 W Mt. Royal Ave. Red Carpet starts at 6 p.m.; seating begins at 7 p.m.; the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range in price from $30 for balcony seats to $80 for VIP. Go to fashionawardsmd.com for more details.