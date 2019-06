Handout, Baltimore Sun

Coppley, the Canadian-based custom clothing brand, will have a trunk show Thursday at Hyatt & Co. Expect garments made from rich alpaca hair, which accounts for the soft feel of the material. The company is a favorite of the boutique's owners. Special pricing will apply to the Coppley collection during the event. Gasper Tirone, a representative from Coppley, will be in the store from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. to answer questions about the collection. Attend the Coppley trunk show March 27 at Hyatt & Co. Men's Clothing, 8180 Maple Lawn Blvd. in Fulton. Go to hyattclothing.com