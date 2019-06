Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun

Ruth Shaw, the fashion women's boutique in Cross Keys, will headline the annual Art of Giving fashion show to benefit the Baltimore School for the Arts and the Kennedy Krieger Institute. The show, presented by Len Stoler Automotive, will be held Wednesday at Renaissance Fine Arts, which recently relocated to Cross Keys. Lunch will follow the show. While Ruth Shaw is the driving force behind the show, designs from the center's other boutiques will also be on display. In addition to the fashion show, there will be a VIP breakfast with celebrity hairstylists and makeup artists discussing the latest beauty trends. Tickets generally sell out fast, says Ray Mitchener, owner of Ruth Shaw. Attend the Art of Giving at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Renaissance Fine Arts, 88 Village Square in the Village of Cross Keys. Tickets are $150 per person and $500 for the VIP breakfast. Go to supportus.kennedykrieger.org/site/Calendar?id=100841&view=Detail.