Nordstrom at The Mall in Columbia is one of 20 locations to start carrying Madewell, the national brand known for its well-made staples. The new fall collection hit the store and nordstrom.com last week. And there’s plenty to chose from, whether you’re looking for a classic jean jacket or various washes of jeans.Find Madewell in Nordstrom at The Mall in Columbia, 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway, in Columbia, or go to nordstrom.com.