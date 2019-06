Handout photo

A fashion show and shopping deals await participants in Harbor FashionEASTa. For the second year in a row, roads will be closed for the event in the area of President and Aliceanna streets, and shoppers can visit spots such as Amaryllis Handcrafted Jewelry, Handbags in the City, Sassanova, South Moon Under, Urban Chic and White House/Black Market for specials. In addition, J. Crew will have stylists on hand to assist customers with their spring wardrobe purchases. From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 27, sample cocktails and cuisine from Harbor East restaurants as they set up shop along Aliceanna Street and DJ Jon Boesche of Mix 106.5 will spin tunes. At 3:30 p.m., items from local boutiques will be on display during a fashion show styled by Stephanie Bradshaw, featuring a mix of local personalities and models. Attend the Harbor FashionEASTa from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 27 at Harbor East. Free.