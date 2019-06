Baltimore Sun

After strong showings in New York during the past couple of fashion weeks and an anticipated collaboration collection with Banana Republic, Milly is on a high. The latest crop of spring handbags is also stellar. Trillium has a slew of the them in the hottest colors and shapes of the season. Bags run $198 to $435. Find Milly purses now at Trillium, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville. 410-821-9696.