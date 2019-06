Steve Ruark, For The Baltimore Sun

In addition to April showers, this month also signifies the annual fashion show for top designers at the Maryland Institute College of Art. The 21st Annual Benefit Fashion Show and Experimental Fashion Event will take place over the next two weekends. It's a must-go to spot up-and-coming talent. The shows include everything from ready-to-wear to avant-garde. Attend the Experimental Fashion Event, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at St. John's Church, 2640 St. Paul St. Tickets are $7, and available at the MICA Store, 1200 W. Mount Royal Ave., and store.mica.edu; limited tickets will be sold at the door for $10. Attend UNMARKED, the 21st Annual Benefit Fashion Show, at 9 p.m. April 11 (MICA community show) and 8 p.m. April 12 for the general public show at Brown Center: Falvey Hall, 1301 W. Mount Royal Ave. Tickets are $15 for students, $20 for the general public.