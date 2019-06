Shawn Punch / Baltimore Sun

Watters, the Dallas-based wedding gown designer, is having a trunk show along with brands WToo and Willowby at Betsy Robinson's Bridal Collection. All three lines will show their new Fall 2015 collections, which were recently unveiled at New York Bridal Market. In addition, Thomas Knoell, the jewelry designer, and Toni Federici, the veil designer, will also be in store to help brides complete their wedding day look. “Brides can look forward to great incentives and a fun, energetic atmosphere,” Robinson says.

Attend Watters, WToo and Willowby trunk shows Oct. 23-25 at Betsy Robinson Bridal Collection, 1848 Reisterstown Road in Pikesville. Call 410-484-4600 or go to robinsonsbridal.com.