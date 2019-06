Baltimore Sun

It¿s April, which means that the Maryland Institute College of Art¿s best and brightest will showcase their creations at the 20th Annual Benefit Fashion Show and R.I.P. V.I.P., an Experimental Fashion Event. The shows include everything from ready-to-wear to avant-garde. Attend Ex Tempore, the 20th Annual Benefit Fashion Show, Saturday, April 13, at 8 p.m. at the Brown Center: Falvey Hall, 1301 W. Mount Royal Ave. $15 students; $20 general public. Tickets available at the MICA Store, 1200 W. Mount Royal Ave., and store.mica.edu; limited tickets will be sold at the door. Attend R.I.P. V.I.P.: Experimental Fashion Event, Saturday, April 20, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. John¿s Church, 2640 Saint Paul St. $7. Tickets available at the MICA Store, 1200 W. Mount Royal Ave., and store.mica.edu.