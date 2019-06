Baltimore Sun

The name of this event is deceiving because shoppers are destined to find a number of fantastic buys at the One Great Thing 2013 sale at Ruth's Closet. The annual fundraiser, which runs Oct. 10-13, has become a must-attend event for designer-label aficionados. Choose from shoes, boots and handbags, as well as more than 75 furs, from major players such as: Judith Lieber, Escada, Jimmy Choo, Sergio Rossi, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Stuart Weitzman, Ferragamo, St. John, Chanel, and YSL. Proceeds will benefit the House of Ruth Maryland. Attend the One Great Thing sale Oct. 10-13 at Ruth's Closet, 9131 Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills.