Aura Spa Photo, Baltimore Sun

There's nothing like a good day spa to escape the daily stress in your life. Aura Spa and VIDA Fitness are hosting an event Thursday -- Latin Nights Summer Open House -- where they will give fitness demonstrations, complimentary chair massages and facial consultations. There will be free sangria and hors d'oeuvres. The first 200 people will receive Aura Spa gift bags filled with products from G.M. Collin -- Aura Spas' premier skin-care collection. Did I forget to mention that it is free? Attend Latin Nights Summer Open House from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Aura Spa and VIDA Fitness at Renaissance Washington Downtown Hotel, 999 9th Street N.W. (third floor), Washington. Call 202-742-1940. RSVP Elaine@vidafitness.com.