Baltimore Sun

The "Star Wars" craze is everywhere — even on our feet! Irregular Choice, the funky Britain-based shoe designer, has come up with a new line inspired by the popular movie series. My favorite from the limited-edition collaboration between Irregular Choice, Disney and Lucasfilm is “R2-D2 Blue.” These are perfect for a quirky holiday party or event. And I simply love the sculpted character that also serves as a 4.5-inch heel.

Find R2-D2 Blue for $239.99 and the rest of the limited-edition collaboration between Irregular Choice, Disney and Lucasfilm at Ma Petite Shoe, 832 West 36th St. in Hampden. Call 410-235-3442 or go to mapetiteshoe.com.