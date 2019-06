Peter Michael Dills / Getty Images

Monique Lhuillier has become a go-to designer. From the red carpet to ready to wear, the Los Angeles-based Lhuillier is a major name in the fashion world. Her bridal line is no exception. Betsy Robinson's Bridal Collection will host a trunk show for both the Monique Lhuillier and Bliss collections. Attend the Monique Lhuillier and Bliss collection trunk shows Friday through Sunday at Betsy Robinson's Bridal Collection, 1848 Reisterstown Road in Pikesville. Call 410-484-4600 for an appointment.