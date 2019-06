BALTIMORE SUN

Handbag designer and Ellicott City native Danielle DiFerdinando will unveil her pre-fall collection of handbags at About Faces Day Spa at the Shops At Kenilworth. This latest line of bags, which was inspired by New York City's diversity of fashion, architecture and energy, also includes bags named for local media personality Downtown Diane, who has been a longtime supporter of the brand and friend of the designer. In addition to the seeing the bags, DiFerdinando will meet with fans. There will also be small bites and drinks. DiFerdinando's Danielle Nicole bags have been stocked in stores like Bergdorf Goodman, sold from Fifth Avenue to Tokyo, and carried by tastemakers like Rachel Zoe and Anna Dello Russo. Oprah Winfrey purchased 5,500 of her bags in 2011. Attend Danielle Nicole's Diane collection reveal Thursday, May 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at About Faces Day Spa at the Shops At Kenilworth, 894 Kenilworth Drive in Towson.