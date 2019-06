Mara Hoffman was a no-brainer to create an exciting J. Crew kids collection. Her bold ethnic patterns and vibrant colors are perfect for adventurous youth. The collection, inspired by the mythology and mysticism of India, consists of harem pants, rompers, swimsuits, ponchos and dresses and retails at $68-$122. Although some items have been around since February, the entire collection became available this month. While this collection is for girls, Hoffman told me that she plans to expand her children's line to include boys in future seasons. Find the Mara Hoffman for Crewcuts collection at JCrew.com and MaraHoffman.com.