Paul Nathan www.paulnathanstudio, Baltimore Sun

Jordin Sparks, Sherri Shepherd and Elisabeth Hasselbeck love to wear this fashion line. And Tim Gunn of ¿Project Runway¿ praises it. So isn¿t it time you get your hands on one of Teri Jon¿s hot designs? Her new collection of everything from day dresses to evening dress, in sizes 2-16, will be available during a trunk show this week at Jones & Jones. The silhouettes are sharp and sassy. The colors are rich, vibrant and perfect for spring. Attend the spring trunk show for Teri Jon from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday at Jones & Jones, 84 Village Square in the Village of Cross Keys. Call 410-532-9645.