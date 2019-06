Ben Stansall / AFP/Getty Images

Earlier this month, the fashion world was focused on the "London Collections: Men," a series of runway shows highlighting autumn and winter designer looks. One of my favorites was the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection, offering standard colors of charcoal, camel, black and honey offset by rich ink blue, dark tangerine, bottle green, cornflower yellow and bordeaux for an exciting mix of colors and geometric designs and shapes. Fishermen's vest, relaxed trousers, sheepskin jackets, reversible trench coats and oversized travel bags highlighted the collection. And I loved the American Indian feel of many of the garments. Find the collection in Burberry stores this fall or order pieces directly from the runway at burberry.com.