You don’t have to wear head-to-toe mesh netting to protect yourself from the mosquitoes that carry the Zika virus and other harmful insects. Nobitech offers a line of fashionable jackets, performance tees and pants to protect against ticks, fleas, chiggers, ants and flies. The garments are made from a fabric that uses microencapsulation technology. These capsules contain a slow-release repellent that is nontoxic for humans, but deadly to insects. Offers range in price from $19.85 for performance tees to $65.55 for a jacket.Find Nobitech at nobitech.us.