"America's Next Top Model" winner Jaslene Gonzalez will host the third installment of Fashion Awards Maryland. The awards show will be a celebration of established fashion industry talent. Lana Rae, head of KISS Modeling Agency and founder of Fashion Awards Maryland, will hold the event at the Brown Center at the Maryland Institute College of Art. The event is expected to be the largest representation of the fashion industry in the region. Attend Fashion Awards Maryland from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Brown Center at MICA, 1301 W. Mount Royal Ave. Tickets range from $30 for balcony seats to $80 for VIP. For details, go to fashionawardsmd.com.