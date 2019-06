Baltimore Sun

Lucky editor-in-chief Eva Chen gave the Danielle Nicole "Alexa" tote a special shout out last week on "Good Morning America's" segment on work-to-weekend looks with Robin Roberts. Chen chose the bag as one of her top picks. The Danielle Nicole line of handbags in founded by Ellicott City native, Danielle DiFerdinando. The FIT grad, who now lives in New York City, has had her bags stocked in stores like Bergdorf Goodman and carried by celebrities including Rachel Zoe and Anna Dello Russo. Oprah Winfrey purchased more than 5,000 of her bags in 2011. Find the Danielle Nicole "Alexa" tote for $98 at Nordstrom.com.