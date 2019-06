Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images

Actress Jessica Alba will headline this year's The Front Row, an annual event that highlights fashion and entertainment in the tony Bethesda Row shopping area. Alba will make an appearance Friday at Redwood Restaurant and Bar in Bethesda to promote her new book "The Honest Life: Living Naturally and True To You." Then she will sit front row for a fashion show featuring the latest spring and summer trends. The event will be emceed by Sophie LaMontagne and Katherine Kallinis, owners of Georgetown Cupcake and the stars of TLC's "DC Cupcakes." On Thursday, Bethesda Row's Landmark Theatre will show "The Tents," a behind-the-scenes documentary about New York Fashion Week. The film¿s director, Marcus K. Jones, will participate in a discussion after the movie. On Saturday, Chic Child will offer a variety of family-friendly events with a stylish twist. To meet Jessica Alba from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., to attend the fashion show at 7:30 p.m., and for more information about all The Front Row activities, go to bethesdarow.com.