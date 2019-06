HANDOUT

Charlize Theron was a vision at the Oscars in her red Christian Dior gown with a serious plunging neckline. The garment showcased her figure, and the color was striking. While it’s virtually impossible to get your hands on her gown right now, this option is similar in style at a fraction of the cost. This silk embellished Georgette gown by Issa is available right now at outnet.com, which sells high-end designer garments for a discount. That’s great news for any price-conscious fashionista.

Find this silk embellished Georgette gown by Issa on for $518 marked down from $1,295 at outnet.com