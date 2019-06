Baltimore Sun

Trend alert! A number of designers are using vintage buttons from high-end names such as Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton and repurposing them into expensive jewelry. Trillium, the boutique in Green Spring Station, is carrying creations by Val Colbert, an Atlanta-based designer. The collection includes earrings, necklaces and bracelets. The buttons are set in sterling silver and are paired with freshwater pearls and black onyx. "It's very unique. It's not faux; it's real," says Sima Blue, owner of Trillium. "It is pretty substantial. I think it's different. It generates a conversation. That is what I like about it." Find the Val Colbert collection at Trillium, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Green Spring Station, Lutherville. Bracelets start at $368; earrings start at $228; and necklaces start at $400. Call 410-821-9696.