Xang Photography, Baltimore Sun

Bishme R. Cromartie, the self-taught fashion designer from Baltimore whose garments have been featured in Vogue Italia and Elle Vietnam, will have a pop up shop at Katwalk Boutique during Winterfest, an event that will feature other designers, makeup demonstrations and food and beverages. In addition to Cromartie, there will be a trunk show by designer Staci Sherri, and pop up shops by other designers. In addition, customers who donate a pair of new shoes will receive a $25 off coupon from Katwalk Boutique. Attend Winterfest from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at Katwalk Boutique, 1709 Aliceanna St, in Fells Point.