I'm very excited about the Banana Republic Marimekko Collection, which debuts next week. The Finnish design house Marimekko has created a limited edition capsule collection that fuses their iconic patterns with Banana Republic's American sensibility. The result is a slew of garments that are eye-catching and wearable. The offerings are broken into five different designs: Jurmo, which is designed by Aino-Maija Metsola and inspired by the remote island of Jurmo; Kivet, which is designed by Maija Isola, and is a pattern comprised of circles cut with scissors; Räsymatto, which is designed by Maija Louekari, and is a print that uses the texture of a woven rug, with braided strips of color; Siirtolapuutarha, which is designed by Maija Louekari, and is a multi-color print inspired by travels from a busy city to a lush garden; and Tamara, which is designed by Maija Isola, and is a black and white print that draws inspiration from East European folkore. Find this v-neck shift dress in Jurmo print for $130 from the Banana Republic Marimekko Collection, which is available beginning May 22 at Banana Republic stores and bananarepublic.com.