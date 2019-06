Cassidy Johnson / Baltimore Sun

Graduation is right around the corner. And Garnish Boutique, the Ruxton-based dress shop, features plenty of fashionable, classic-looking gowns. The boutique's annual White Graduation Dress Preview Party, will give graduates an opportunity to view the latest frocks by designers such as Amsale. Boutique owner Mia Antalics will host the previews every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. until Feb. 15. Appointments are required. And Antalics will donate 5 percent of each dress purchased to the students' senior class fund.

Garnish Boutique is in Ruxton Station, 1515 LaBelle Ave., Suite 3 in Ruxton. Call 410-321-1406 or go to garnishboutique.com.