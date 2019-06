HANDOUT

Essense of Australia and Martina Liana will be having trunk shows June 3 and 4 at Betsy Robinson's Bridal Collection. The designers will be sending exclusive gowns that are not available anywhere else. The dresses are so exclusive, pictures of the garments are not even posted online, according to Robinson. “The only way to shop these designs is at the trunk show,” she said.Appointments are required, and there will bespecial event pricing.Attend the Essense of Australia and Martina Liana June 3 and 4 at Betsy Robinson's Bridal Collection, 1848 Reisterstown Road in Pikesville. Call 410-484-4600 or go to robinsonsbridal.com.