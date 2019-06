HANDOUT

The highly anticipated collection from the Annapolis-born designer is finally available. The spring collaboration with Lane Bryant offers a slew of colorful, fashion-forward frocks that are figure-flattering and represent the designer’s personality. “It's fun, young, colorful, spirited,” Siriano told The Sun. “I wanted it to be a little more fashionable and beautiful.” Actress Danielle Brooks is the face of the limited-edition collection. It’s a reunion for Siriano and “The Orange Is The New Black “ actress, who wore a colorful Siriano gown in September to the Emmy Awards.

Find Christian Siriano for Lane Bryant now at lanebryant.com. The collection ranges from $29.95 to $198.