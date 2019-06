Handout Photo

Sheer tops, loose-knit crochet sweaters, loose tanks and shirts with long arm holes are very much on trend, but they create a layering dilemma. A great remedy is the half-camisole. Lisa Ponzoli, owner of Babe, calls it the "perfect solution" to the layering issue. The fitted garment has straps and comes to the waistline so that there isn’t added bulk near the stomach area, according to Ponzoli. The half-camisole comes in black, ivory, black/nude, teal and a rose pink. Find the half-camisole for $38 at Babe, 1716 Aliceanna St. in Fells Point. Call 410-244-5114.