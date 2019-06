Photo courtesy of About Faces / Wella

About Faces Salon stylist Olga Shamatrina recently won a silver medal in the young talent category at the prestigious Wella Professionals’ 2012 North American Trend Vision Awards in Los Angeles. Shamatrina beat out competitors from across the U.S. as well as from Canada and Puerto Rico. Shamatrina will now go on to compete in the international competition described as the "Olympics of hair" in Madrid, Spain, in October. A Native of Russia, Shamatrina been doing hair since she was 13. She specializes in precision hair coloring, cutting, styling and design. She has studied under such hair greats as Vidal Sassoon, Nick Arrojo and Oribe. "Olga is a master of her craft and is always experienced in the latest techniques. She is constantly working on innovative methods by pushing the boundaries of modern hair design to expand her artistic ability," says About Faces CEO Eric Brennan.