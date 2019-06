handout photo

Cabe, the line of ready-to-wear garments by Philadelphia-born designer Kathy Rego, is being sold at the Red Garter. Women's Wear Daily has named Cabe the "Designer to Watch" for the fall. The core of the collection consists of six pant silhouettes with jackets, dresses, tops and skirts. Rego, who spent 10 years directing the technical fit departments at Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People, says women who wear her pieces are "elegantly memorable." Find Cabe at the Red Garter, 1777 Reisterstown Road, No. 102, in Pikesville. Call 410-653-9363.