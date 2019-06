Handout Photo, Baltimore Sun

It's never too early to look ahead. This fall, the military look is going to dominate the fashion scene. Capture the craze with a pair of color-infused aviators. Try the color-block option by Tory Burch ($165); the tinted lenses of DKNY ($99.95); or the subtle color contrasts from Coach ($148). Any one of these new glasses would be perfect to complete your look. Find these Tory Burch color-blocked sunglasses for $165 at Sunglass Hut.