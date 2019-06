Baltimore Sun

Pucker up! In honor of National Lipstick Day (there is indeed such a thing) on Sunday, I talked to Lijha Stewart, the lead makeup artist for Make Up For Ever's swanky Los Angeles boutique. Stewart advises that women try a soft pink lipstick with a bit of warmth like the brand’s Rouge Artist Intense #30 for a "more youthful look." She says to try lipsticks that offer sheer, transparent pops of color. The brand’s Rouge Artist Natural provides vivid transparent color with a hydrating wear, Stewart says. For an on-trend look for summer and fall, try a soft fuchsia (Rouge Artist Natural #N31), bright peach (Rouge Artist Natural #N39), or a classic red (Rouge Artist Natural #N45). Stewart warns against applying too much gloss. "This breaks down your lipstick and creates more of a mess in the long run," she says. Also, don’t wear lipsticks with too much high frost. "These lipsticks have a tendency to show flaking and lines in the lips," she says. Find Make Up For Ever's Rouge Artist Intense #30; Rouge Artist Natural #N31; Rouge Artist Natural #N39 and Rouge Artist Natural #N45 for $19 each at Sephora and sephora.com.